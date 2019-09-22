Realty Income Reit (O) Stock Price Declined While Farmers National Bank Trimmed Its Stake; Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Price Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 2.08M shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 20,252 shares to 42,423 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares to 29,974 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.