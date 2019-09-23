Realty Income Reit (O) Shareholder Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Stake; John G Ullman & Associates Cut Position in Astec Industries (ASTE) as Market Value Declined

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 349,106 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 35,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 93,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 25,236 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,048 activity. ANDERSON STEPHEN C had bought 2,200 shares worth $61,048.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Astec Industries Appoints Mary L. Howell to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Astec Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Astec Industries (ASTE) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 10,250 shares to 114,425 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 38,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ASTE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources reported 960,459 shares. 4,466 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Morgan Stanley accumulated 177,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 21,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,582 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 22,500 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 8,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 5,627 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 7,717 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Bessemer Grp has 1,500 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.02% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) or 6,900 shares. International Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 16,770 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares to 19,320 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.57M were reported by Swiss Bancorp. 10,713 are owned by Glenmede Comm Na. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 136,100 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. 34,500 are held by Orleans Corporation La. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 617,178 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,700 shares. 12 were reported by Winch Advisory Services Lc. Tru Com Of Vermont invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Raymond James Fin Services invested in 0.04% or 152,305 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.