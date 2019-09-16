Realty Income Reit (O) Share Value Declined While Farmers National Bank Decreased Its Holding; Polygon Management LTD Has Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $378,000

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86 million shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co by 67,709 shares to 573,906 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 105,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc invested in 0.06% or 13,742 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 0% or 7,270 shares. 2,576 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. Corecommodity Management Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,712 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,089 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,520 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 51 shares. First Washington has 0.88% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,475 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 615,660 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 21.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 20,252 shares to 42,423 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).