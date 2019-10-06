Realty Income Reit (O) Holder Farmers National Bank Decreased Holding by $577,660; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.40M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,016 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 41,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $260.46 million for 23.62 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

