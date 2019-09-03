Realty Income (O) Touches $74.86 High on Sep, 3; 3 Analysts Covering La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)

The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) reached all time high today, Sep, 3 and still has $78.60 target or 5.00% above today’s $74.86 share price. This indicates more upside for the $23.69B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $78.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.18B more. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 351,570 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Among 3 analysts covering La Jolla Pharma (NASDAQ:LJPC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. La Jolla Pharma has $30 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 165.24% above currents $9.55 stock price. La Jolla Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $78 highest and $7200 lowest target. $75’s average target is 0.19% above currents $74.86 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $23.69 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 57.72 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $262.65M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

