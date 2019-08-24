Realty Income (O) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; Waitr Holdings (WTRH) Shorts Increased By 11.5%

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:O) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Realty Income Corp’s current price of $72.50 translates into 0.31% yield. Realty Income Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) had an increase of 11.5% in short interest. WTRH’s SI was 12.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.5% from 10.99M shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 11 days are for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s short sellers to cover WTRH’s short positions. The SI to Waitr Holdings Inc’s float is 25.5%. The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 1.66M shares traded. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has declined 54.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500.

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.40 million. The Company’s platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 30, 2018, the firm had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities.

Among 3 analysts covering Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Waitr Holdings Inc. has $18 highest and $400 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 470.59% above currents $1.87 stock price. Waitr Holdings Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of WTRH in report on Friday, August 9 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Waitr (WTRH) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: WTRH, CCO – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waitr +12.3% after Fertitta buys 1M shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Farfetch, Waitr Holdings, and Nektar Therapeutics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $23.21 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 55.9 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management reported 16,245 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Llc reported 380,300 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 0.01% stake. Blue Capital invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 73,757 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 141,460 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 400 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa invested in 3,334 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor invested 0.9% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,545 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 6,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.13% or 1.58M shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp has $78 highest and $70 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is 1.72% above currents $72.5 stock price. Realty Income Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.