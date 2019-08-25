Realty Income (O) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; Greenhill & Co (GHL) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:O) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Realty Income Corp’s current price of $72.50 translates into 0.31% yield. Realty Income Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 57 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold holdings in Greenhill & Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 17.45 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Greenhill & Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $277.89 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. for 697,563 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 107,778 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.05% invested in the company for 720,855 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 272,467 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp has $78 highest and $70 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is 1.72% above currents $72.5 stock price. Realty Income Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 4.

