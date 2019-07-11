Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined While Tarbox Group Cut Its Position by $420,334; China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) Market Value Declined While Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (LFC) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 38,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,523 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 286,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in China Life Insurance (Lfc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 149,228 shares traded. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has declined 15.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 60.2B YUAN; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY NET INCOME 5.38B YUAN, EST. 6.28B YUAN; 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Sell Stake in China Life Insurer; 17/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China) On Continuing Connected Transaction; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – QUALIFICATION OF SONG PING AS AN EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF COMPANY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CIRC; 09/03/2018 – China Life Insurance Feb Rev NT$15.99B; 06/03/2018 Fitch Affirms New China Life’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE – CO TO SUBSCRIBE AS LIMITED PARTNER FOR FUND PRODUCTS OF WHICH CHINA LIFE CAPITAL OR ANY OF ITS UNITS SERVES AS GENERAL PARTNER; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE 2018 GROSS PREMIUMS WON’T FALL FROM 2017: PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 925,167 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares to 87,273 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

More notable recent China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Weekâ€™s Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Investorplace.com” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Life Insurance Company Limited 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “China Life Announces Resignation of Mr. Lin Dairen and Appointment of Mr. Su Hengxuan – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 52,943 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has 43,346 shares. Fil stated it has 28 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 271,740 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moors Cabot has invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Df Dent Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Utah Retirement owns 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 65,368 shares. Community Comml Bank Na holds 956 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 20,849 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 345,074 shares or 0.1% of the stock.