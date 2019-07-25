Realty Income (O) Stake Has Upped by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stock Price Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased by $405,924 Its Holding

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 17,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,261 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 393,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 1.42M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 13.89 million shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 99,387 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $204.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,598 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.