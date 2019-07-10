Realty Income (O) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $5.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, West Chester Capital Advisors Cut by $381,555 Its Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 74,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,352 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 87,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Safe Bet On European Equities – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “102â¿áµˆ Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.33M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.