Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $420,334; Cms Energy (CMS) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.68M shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 2.36M shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CMS & SUB; RATES CMS’S JR SUB NOTES ‘BB+’; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE: CMS ISSUING NEW MEDICARE CARDS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Service Lc reported 32,800 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement has 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 12,390 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 365,578 shares. 28,827 were reported by Asset Management. Bb&T Ltd invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.17% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 30,124 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.02% or 4,178 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 4,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 35,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc reported 717 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc stated it has 10,000 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.16% or 20,067 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.28% stake.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) by 810,696 shares to 555,007 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS) by 49,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

