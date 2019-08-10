Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Decreased Holding by $420,334 as Stock Price Declined; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Lowered by $604,050

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 8,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 26,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 34,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 596,522 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 549 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 23,511 shares. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 208,066 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 271,740 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 513,014 shares. Indiana Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.18% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The New York-based Int Grp has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Orrstown Fincl holds 0.08% or 734 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 3,567 shares stake. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 2,794 shares. 4,560 are held by Contravisory Invest Management Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 44,003 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,454 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 50 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.25% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Arrow Corp accumulated 930 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 32,336 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 131,080 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 6,697 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 47,261 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0% or 107,746 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 96,954 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California Public Employees Retirement has 163,974 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake.