Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Decreased Stake; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $362,208 as Market Value Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 510,783 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 60,068 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 4,000 shares to 55,869 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 10,958 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Community National Bank Na invested 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carmignac Gestion holds 0% or 4,845 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 309,536 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 56,385 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waddell Reed Finance, a Kansas-based fund reported 3.45 million shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Oak Lc accumulated 2,715 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 130,338 shares. Intl Limited Ca holds 1.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,609 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 668,868 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested in 0.35% or 1.12 million shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.29% or 8,812 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.