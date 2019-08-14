Realty Income (O) Shareholder Tarbox Group Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18 million, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 7.37M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.17M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,340 shares. Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Llc reported 7,450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Df Dent owns 2,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moors And Cabot holds 29,374 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.1% or 65,368 shares. Girard Partners Limited invested in 0.2% or 14,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 561,736 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.45% stake. Stifel Corporation holds 0.06% or 277,392 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 0.14% stake. Eii reported 38,048 shares. First Personal Fincl Service invested in 0.01% or 510 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com owns 0.46% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 190,390 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 314,257 shares stake.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Top REIT Realty Income Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 388.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.