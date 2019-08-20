Realty Income (O) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Cut Holding by $790,298; Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding by $2.03 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 115,881 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 373,813 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Outlook for Electronics Semiconductors Industry Looks Bright – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forgive Silicon Motion’s Flub – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:SIMO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,323 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).