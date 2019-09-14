Realty Income (O) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $379,304 as Valuation Declined; Renaissancere Hldgs LTD Ord (RNR) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $26.70 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 5,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 47,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 53,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86 million shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord (RNR) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 billion, down from 15,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Hldgs Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.46. About 187,098 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 65 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $1.17 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd Shs (NYSE:GLOG).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 8,000 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,877 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 12 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 22,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 30 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Qs Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 6,717 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 35,138 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Captrust Advisors reported 565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 38,317 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sun Life Fin Inc has 8,205 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 13,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,061 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 119,404 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Mai Capital owns 3,004 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,683 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated reported 5,388 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.63% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Next Financial Group Inc has 5,386 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 35,650 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Etrade Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,492 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,371 shares to 67,782 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).