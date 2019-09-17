Realty Income (O) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Upped Position; Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 123,258 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 127.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 24,323 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 10,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 513,891 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 172,273 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,679 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 676 shares. First Personal Services has 708 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sand Hill Global Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,482 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 63,752 shares. Amp Invsts reported 408,809 shares stake. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 126,543 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 8,538 are held by Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,489 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 1.57M shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com owns 6,755 shares. Regions Finance reported 5,311 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0% or 6,309 shares. Ancora Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zix Stock Surged Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00 million for 21.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 1.37M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 108,442 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 211,459 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation reported 15,600 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 11,733 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 862,584 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 200,140 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 291,899 shares. Connors Investor Service invested in 0.44% or 367,043 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 26,506 shares. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.05% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,689 shares to 362,729 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 40,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Biolase Inc.