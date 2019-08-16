Realty Income (O) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Holding in Mondelez Intl Cin Cl A (MDLZ) by $22.46 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Cin Cl A (MDLZ) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 458,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.22 million, up from 667,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Cin Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 10,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 113,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 124,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 688,138 shares to 313,385 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NYSE:NRG) by 59,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,211 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

