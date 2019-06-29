Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Holding by $314,995; Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Its Enerplus (ERF) Position as Market Value Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 616,862 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 3.01M shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (NYSE:MITT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 17,205 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Communication holds 0.05% or 6,948 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 237,391 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Llc invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. D E Shaw And owns 15,939 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 40,206 shares. 3,490 are owned by New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 60,192 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 15,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Us holds 3.04 million shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bahl Gaynor invested in 1.33 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.32% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 14,597 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.29 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.32 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $79.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.