Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined While Tarbox Group Lowered Holding by $420,334; Tctc Holdings Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Shares Rose

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 871,896 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 76,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 80,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 7.20 million shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 480,707 shares. Reik And Lc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 200,955 were accumulated by Confluence Investment Management Llc. 3,278 are owned by Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Financial Management Inc has 270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns reported 1.30M shares stake. First Dallas Secs Incorporated has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson reported 56,275 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 22,911 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.27% or 7,163 shares. Utah Retirement has 470,666 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Millennium Management Limited stated it has 921,742 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.20 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 5,199 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Shell Asset Company reported 28,998 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc has 44,418 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 6,846 shares. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 317 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 2,089 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 25,372 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 90,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management holds 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 12,780 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.35 million for 21.48 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.