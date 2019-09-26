Realty Income (O) Reaches $77.08 High on Sep, 26; Evercore Wealth Management Upped Its Visa (V) Position

The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $83.25 target or 8.00% above today’s $77.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $24.53B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $83.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.96 billion more. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 374,869 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $24.53 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 59.43 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 0.54% above currents $77.08 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.