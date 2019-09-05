Realty Income (O) Reaches $75.53 52-Week High; Texas Instruments (TXN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.74% below currents $128.65 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $13800 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) hit a new 52-week high and has $77.80 target or 3.00% above today’s $75.53 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $24.04B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $77.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $721.08 million more. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 382,685 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.48 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 3.26% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 668,399 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $24.04 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 58.23 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 1.51% above currents $75.53 stock price. Realty Income had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of O in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21.