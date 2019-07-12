Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined While Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed by $790,298 Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Position by $403,465

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.33. About 1.11M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 1.35M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,670 shares to 33,278 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $258.26 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management stated it has 4,725 shares. Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5,589 shares. 4,490 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Calamos Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 127,191 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.25% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Eaton Vance holds 4,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl Commercial Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,263 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 3.71M shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.92M shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 54,680 shares. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Llc reported 6,445 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1.86 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72M for 131.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.