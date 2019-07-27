Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined While Franklin Resources Has Lifted by $4.27 Million Its Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake by $12.67 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 58,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,513 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 355,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 218,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 252,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 1.15 million shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34,900 shares to 42,673 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kiddar investors gain control of 575 Herndon Parkway – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on April 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Government Services Stocks – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Not For The Short Term – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. Thompson Elizabeth M sold 15,000 shares worth $817,500. ROZANSKI HORACIO sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 69,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 254,800 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank Corp has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 5,019 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 651,350 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Kings Point Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 8,281 shares. 475,000 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. 1.42M are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,078 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 90,446 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.52M shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.11% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 18,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 29,242 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 744,125 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 127,138 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 32,885 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Novare Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 77,548 shares. Moreover, Research & Comm has 1.29% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 61,256 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 14,597 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc holds 3,700 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 431,158 shares. Clearbridge reported 400 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 672,550 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 69,356 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% or 544 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Realty Incomeâ€™s Portfolio Takes a Big Turn – The Motley Fool” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Realty Income Closes 11.0 Million Share Common Stock Offering – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income declares $0.226 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What A SWAN Looks Like: Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.