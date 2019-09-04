Realty Income (O) Holding Has Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Lifted Holding by $643,552

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 301,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.78M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 741,145 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5,199 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 12,715 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Provise Management Gp Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 1.41 million shares. Hartford Invest Management Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 1,500 shares. Perkins Coie Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Griffin Asset holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 16,245 shares. 13,282 were reported by Kentucky Retirement.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,793 shares to 180,941 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 47,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,878 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS).

