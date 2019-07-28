Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Position by $420,334 as Valuation Declined; Westport Asset Management Lowered Rogers (ROG) Holding by $790,000; Stock Price Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 166,725 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.19M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

