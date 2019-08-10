Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted Neogen (NEOG) Position by $5.62 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 137,327 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 15,622 shares. 5,309 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6,275 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 2,969 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research accumulated 6,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Honeywell holds 2.55% or 88,953 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 21,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,545 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 437,623 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.92% or 18,056 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 812,387 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 345,074 shares. Tobam holds 2,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 104,233 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neogen Acquires Queensland Animal Genetics Laboratory – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Neogen Corp (NEOG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At NEOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has 14,590 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Raymond James Financial invested in 0.03% or 136,566 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 31,112 shares. Provident Inv Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 11,249 shares. Timber Creek Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 484,250 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 41,717 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 2,855 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 2.60 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc reported 2.47% stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 45,054 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,495 shares to 661,394 shares, valued at $50.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. by 31,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,438 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO).