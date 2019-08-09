Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 217,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.81 million, down from 225,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.71M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.09% or 71,224 shares in its portfolio. Provident Inv Mngmt reported 21,980 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa stated it has 3,334 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has 50,412 shares. 31,100 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Motco holds 4,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has 0.12% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 5,540 shares. Hanseatic Management Services Inc reported 0.68% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Naples Glob Limited has invested 0.34% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Amer Research & reported 1.29% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0% or 1,540 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,934 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).