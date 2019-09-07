Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; Mar Vista Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 808,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68M, up from 752,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.