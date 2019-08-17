Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Decreased Its Holding by $420,334 as Shares Declined; Viad (VVI) Position Has Upped by Martingale Asset Management L P

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.18M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Viad Corporation (VVI) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 100,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 87,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Viad Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 95,492 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Co by 46,508 shares to 35,127 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,314 shares, and cut its stake in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 1.30M shares. State Street holds 0% or 586,587 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 65,832 shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,153 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,878 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 13,716 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 69,100 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 621 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,109 shares. American has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 15,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 6,933 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viad Corp Announces Plans for Two New Pursuit Attractions – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.