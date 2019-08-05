Realty Income (O) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $35.91 Million; Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI) by $538,944 as Stock Value Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 85.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 76,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 90,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 61,284 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 491,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.51 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 540,815 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $156.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 195,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 19,892 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 4.59 million are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Company. Hanson Mcclain invested in 7,934 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated holds 0.1% or 6,275 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 6,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De holds 74,917 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk reported 4,490 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 44,003 shares. Tobam reported 2,350 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Com accumulated 8,081 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 666 shares stake. Private Ocean Lc holds 32,885 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 73,757 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company owns 3,561 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 59,976 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.52 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 17,537 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 10,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De reported 289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 32,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.65 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc holds 86,650 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.28% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc owns 159,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 367,180 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 61,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,736 shares to 9,536 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).