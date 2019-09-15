Realty Income (O) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Parsons Capital Management Upped Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $445,500

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 209,797 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, up from 201,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 975 shares to 31,937 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,881 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Mgmt. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 343,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 1,888 shares. Focused Wealth owns 7,352 shares. Bennicas Associates holds 0.26% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Dept reported 3,850 shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 33 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 15,091 shares. Northern reported 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 5.06 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lederer Counsel Ca owns 3,850 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications holds 7,469 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.33% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 276 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,028 shares to 152,024 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,678 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).