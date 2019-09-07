Realty Income (O) Holder Creative Planning Has Trimmed Stake by $532,535; As Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Raised Position

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 84,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 202.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 49,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 73,937 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 24,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 4%; Vera Bradley Shares Fall On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 142,622 shares to 500 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) by 313,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,435 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 554,074 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 1.33M shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 240,859 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 321,375 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Strs Ohio has 53,700 shares. Lazard Asset Management has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 312,907 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 112,156 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 316,931 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.04M shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. Sells Properties for Approximately $1.25 Billion – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 16,658 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.23% or 39,114 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Co owns 0.96% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 201,446 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edgemoor Investment stated it has 1.62% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 295,848 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 4.46 million shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 69,490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Carroll Assoc Inc reported 3,449 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has 5,540 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 113,859 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,404 shares to 19.06 million shares, valued at $596.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 38,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).