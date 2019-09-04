Realty Income (O) Holder Aviva Plc Lifted Its Position by $4.14 Million as Shares Declined; Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 56,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 168,002 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 111,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 1.62M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 5.75 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: 15 percent of Mylan workforce laid off at Morgantown plant; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 7,501 shares to 154,261 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,030 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

