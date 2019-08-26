Realty Income (O) Forms $72.50 Double Top; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Sentiment Is 1.5

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.56 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 9.

Realty Income Corporation (O) formed double top with $78.30 target or 8.00% above today’s $72.50 share price. Realty Income Corporation (O) has $23.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.26 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 30,381 shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) has declined 0.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $365.29 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund declares $0.1135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Alternate Proposals – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Merger and 100 Percent Tender Offer – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 10-12G/A Item 9 Labs Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 720,967 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,278 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.77% invested in the company for 327,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,640 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.59M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 33 shares. Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 8,871 shares stake. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 37 shares. Hartford Invest Management invested in 98,677 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hanseatic Services reported 0.68% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Omers Administration reported 10,400 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 13,635 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap has 0.62% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 113,859 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 82,675 shares. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has invested 0.63% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Trustmark Bank Department has 910 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $78 highest and $7200 lowest target. $75’s average target is 3.45% above currents $72.5 stock price. Realty Income had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.