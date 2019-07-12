Realty Income (O) Forms $70.66 Double Top; Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Shorts Raised By 12.35%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) had an increase of 12.35% in short interest. SBR’s SI was 27,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.35% from 24,300 shares previously. With 16,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s short sellers to cover SBR’s short positions. The SI to Sabine Royalty Trust’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 17,148 shares traded. Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has risen 4.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SBR News: 19/03/2018 – SABINE PIPE: CRITICAL NOTICES OF RECEIPT CURTAILMENT; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 27/03/2018 – Gail India offers three LNG cargoes from Sabine Pass for May to July; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 19/03/2018 – SABINE PIPE REMOVES 1 OF 5 SOUTH BOOSTER STATION COMPRESSORS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 03/05/2018 – Olly and Sabine: The Unlikely Pair Plotting a Successful Brexit

Realty Income Corporation (O) formed double top with $76.31 target or 8.00% above today’s $70.66 share price. Realty Income Corporation (O) has $22.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $686.54 million. The Company’s royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped gas and oil properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus.