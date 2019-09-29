Realty Income (O) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES (DGRI) Shorts Decreased By 3.31%

Analysts expect Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.47% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. O’s profit would be $264.13M giving it 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Realty Income Corporation’s analysts see 1.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 926,524 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:DGRI) had a decrease of 3.31% in short interest. DGRI’s SI was 541,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.31% from 559,500 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 246 days are for DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:DGRI)’s short sellers to cover DGRI’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget National Retail Properties: Realty Income Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Realty Income Is Fishing for Properties While the Fishing Is Good – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 firm dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company has market cap of $24.55 billion. The firm is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. It has a 59.47 P/E ratio. To date, the firm has declared 568 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 48-year operating history and increased the dividend 93 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 .

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 0.48% above currents $77.13 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold Realty Income Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Another recent and important Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGRI) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. Other OTC:DGRI – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019.

Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. provides educational services to clients and healthcare professionals in the MMJ sector, focusing on the use of Cannabidiol. The company has market cap of $991,072. It provides Medical Endocannabinoid Manual, a 400 page medical text for health care practitioners, which provides information for pharmacological use for disease entities and disorders, including dosage guidelines, descriptions of medical cannabis strains, contraindications and adverse reactions, use with prescription and over the counter medications, and employment with alternative and complementary medicine. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Medical Endocannabinoid Manual contains 10 quick-reference monochromatic charts and research references for comprehension of the physiological basis for the use of cannabinoids for clinical and educational reference.