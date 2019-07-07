Realty Income Corporation (O)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation 69 16.24 N/A 1.33 52.16 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.64 N/A 0.15 96.93

Table 1 highlights Realty Income Corporation and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PDL Community Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Realty Income Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Realty Income Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Realty Income Corporation and PDL Community Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Realty Income Corporation is $74.33, with potential upside of 6.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.9% of Realty Income Corporation shares and 17.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Realty Income Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation 3.67% -2.96% -0.45% 10.37% 31.24% 9.88% PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDL Community Bancorp.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.