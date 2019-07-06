Realty Income Corporation (O) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation 69 15.88 N/A 1.33 52.16 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.98 N/A 0.68 33.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Realty Income Corporation and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Realty Income Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Realty Income Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.19 beta means Realty Income Corporation’s volatility is 81.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Realty Income Corporation and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Realty Income Corporation has a consensus target price of $74.33, and a 6.20% upside potential. Meanwhile, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential downside is -1.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Realty Income Corporation looks more robust than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Realty Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Realty Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation 3.67% -2.96% -0.45% 10.37% 31.24% 9.88% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.71% 8.74% 5.51% 11.56% 11.18% 18.47%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.