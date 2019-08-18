Realty Income Corporation (O) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Realty Income Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Realty Income Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5.00% 2.60% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Realty Income Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income Corporation N/A 70 52.12 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Realty Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Realty Income Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

$73.75 is the average target price of Realty Income Corporation, with a potential upside of 1.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 1.66%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Realty Income Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Realty Income Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Realty Income Corporation has weaker performance than Realty Income Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Realty Income Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Realty Income Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Realty Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.