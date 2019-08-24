Realty Income Corp. (O) Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Position by $332,150; Take (TTWO) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $1.92 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 20,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 802,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.74M, up from 782,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.70M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 495,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 542,047 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 157,348 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hartford Inv Management stated it has 12,272 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 501 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Chevy Chase holds 94,810 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 9,837 shares. Mitchell Cap invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. 500 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kbc Grp Nv owns 22,345 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.03% stake.

