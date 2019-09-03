Realty Income Corp. (O) Share Value Declined While Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Position; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 29,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 2.18M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 973,198 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC) by 260,165 shares to 331,111 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 1,652 shares. Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 0.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 507,104 shares. Westwood Holdg Gru holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.18M shares. Maple Mngmt Inc has 2.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Choate Investment has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 116,702 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown has invested 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rnc Capital Ltd Llc invested in 2,667 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $262.62M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 423,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 131,495 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 107,209 shares stake. Pension Serv has 345,074 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 38,098 shares. Ent Financial Serv holds 0% or 283 shares in its portfolio. 2,120 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.01% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 68,470 shares. Cadence Management Llc holds 3,224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 314,257 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.