Realty Income Com (O) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Alta Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Middleby Com (MIDD) by $370,305 as Shares Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 327,947 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.50M, down from 330,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 110,713 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (O) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 1.05M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 7,698 shares to 91,150 shares, valued at $98.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $93.56 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $263.84M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,115 shares to 27,671 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE).

