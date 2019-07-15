Realpage (RP) Valuation Rose While Highvista Strategies Cut Stake by $510,000; Danaher (DHR) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.17 Million as Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 23,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.24M, down from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 867,001 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 56,578 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 12,437 were reported by Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability. Washington Tru Company owns 5,805 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company owns 73,480 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Stifel owns 0.3% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 791,898 shares. 18,791 are owned by Wetherby Asset. Kistler owns 135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 45,940 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Violich Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 71,720 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 120,175 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.76M shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32 million for 30.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 387,939 shares to 4.87M shares, valued at $307.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa by 7,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 53.52 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 35,974 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 276,001 shares. Ionic Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,445 shares. Scout Invs Inc accumulated 482,345 shares. First Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 39,420 shares. Moreover, Investors has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 435,432 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 854,444 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 563,235 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,868 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 193,103 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 3,328 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 81 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

