Realpage (RP) Valuation Declined While Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Marinemax (HZO) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 24,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 23,385 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 88,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 151,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 240,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 137,969 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 33,633 shares to 540,995 shares, valued at $78.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $8.01M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold HZO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,534 shares. 253,693 are owned by Prudential Fin Inc. 90,055 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 79,677 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Northern Tru Corporation reported 288,865 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 215,110 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon has 301,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% or 31,155 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital stated it has 1.6% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Amer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 16,736 shares. 136,248 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 105,392 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 817 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 12,439 shares to 106,396 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Com (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 98,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 805,925 shares. 510,767 were reported by Waddell & Reed Finance. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 13,411 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 9.00 million shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Lp accumulated 750,917 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset LP has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 378,918 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 68 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amp Capital Investors holds 43,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.3% or 55,179 shares. Maryland-based Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.