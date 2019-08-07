Realpage (RP) Valuation Declined While Stockbridge Partners Increased Position by $10.30 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Valueworks Has Lowered Position by $449,540 as Stock Price Declined

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83M, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 178,618 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Global Investors has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 34,243 were reported by Jane Street Group Ltd. Hightower Trust Lta holds 0.41% or 111,977 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10.23M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.25M shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 31,753 shares. North Star Invest has 22,931 shares. Aviva Plc holds 451,472 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 41,394 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 125,273 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 1,472 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp has 1.39M shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.07% or 9.59M shares in its portfolio. Canyon Advsr accumulated 4.97M shares or 3.44% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 51,346 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 29,060 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Albion Fin Grp Ut has 0.13% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 15,680 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 3,185 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 129,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 31,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.69% or 2.13 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 69,508 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Com holds 40,171 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs holds 0.42% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 316,500 shares. Strs Ohio has 5,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Artisan Partnership owns 530,408 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 178,118 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 58,690 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

