Realpage (RP) Stake Raised by Timpani Capital Management Llc; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $12.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 341,988 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 789,637 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 4.19M shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 605 shares. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 2.22% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Ltd accumulated 4,622 shares. 18,600 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 17,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 605,046 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 315,021 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 433,537 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.11% or 343,289 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 17,839 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated stated it has 2.95 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 113,153 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,553 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 25, 2019 : OKE, MOS, ATH, ETSY, ALSN, EPR, BWXT, PODD, RP, LSI, TWOU, APLE – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2019: RP,AMSC,MNDO,IQ,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: TPG, Accel Entertainment, Red Robin, Grab, Realpage, RPM – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 150,000 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares to 789,109 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,153 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 168,829 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Angelo Gordon & Limited Partnership stated it has 4.7% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 98 shares. 22,500 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Company. Signaturefd owns 729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 38 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.07M shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,685 shares. Scotia Capital owns 1,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moab Cap Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 3.43% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 225,000 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 14,367 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.