Realpage (RP) Shares Rose While Contour Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cleararc Capital Cut Its Stake

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 462,212 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advsr reported 350,625 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 28,452 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.12% or 3,256 shares. Parnassus Ca has 4.69M shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Invest Advisors Inc has 3.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 202,851 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 661,645 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell, Washington-based fund reported 382,977 shares. 5.16 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.78% or 82,511 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl In holds 24,461 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bahl & Gaynor invested in 4.28M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stadia Is Going the Platform Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 9,080 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2.52% or 237,878 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 3,328 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 67,200 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.70 million shares. Highvista Strategies Limited reported 2.85% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Huntington Bank & Trust has 605 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4.19M shares. Putnam Invs Lc owns 2.49M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial accumulated 0% or 238 shares.

Since January 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $75.80 million activity. Shares for $4.72M were sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 1.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).