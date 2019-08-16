Realpage (RP) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Holding by $510,000 as Share Price Declined; Pecaut & Company Increased Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $326,646 as Market Value Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 862,106 shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ar Asset Mgmt invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 91,117 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 709,226 are owned by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Mairs holds 0.01% or 14,955 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Llc accumulated 0.89% or 84,777 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Us has 1.42% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.80 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.87M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 9,712 shares. Tdam Usa holds 567,505 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Tctc Lc reported 1.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guild Invest Mngmt holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,423 shares. 1.72M are owned by Davenport Company Limited Company. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc accumulated 0.06% or 29,776 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Limited Company has 54,630 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Company (Wy) owns 5,895 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 39,420 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.11% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.2% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ionic Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 15,445 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 40,171 shares. 293,470 were reported by Redwood Limited Company. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Farmers And Merchants stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.05% or 230,000 shares. American Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.36% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 193,103 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 597,667 shares. White Elm Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 31,600 shares in its portfolio.