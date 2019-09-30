Realpage (RP) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Cut Stake; Bloom Tree Partners Has Cut Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $1.95 Million; Stock Value Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 21,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 403,946 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 37,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 782,418 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.03M, down from 819,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 49.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,739 shares to 144,760 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 68 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 177,280 shares. Calamos Ltd stated it has 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Sterling Capital Management Limited reported 0.03% stake. The New York-based Diker Mngmt Lc has invested 5.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Personal Serv has 279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 547,824 shares. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 90,910 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 135 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 230,000 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 5,097 shares. Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership holds 55,179 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 23,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc reported 805,925 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 463,362 shares. State Street has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hoplite Cap LP has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axa stated it has 64,380 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 228,900 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc reported 5,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 263,822 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 104,535 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Duncker Streett & accumulated 31,380 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr owns 37,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 479,732 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited. Invesco accumulated 0.08% or 6.37M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,030 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

